Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

