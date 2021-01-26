Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

AGYS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $48.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

