Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

