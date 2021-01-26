Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Truist raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

