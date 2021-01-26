Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

INT stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

