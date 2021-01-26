Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.