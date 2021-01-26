CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.53. 2,452,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

