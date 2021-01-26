Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.