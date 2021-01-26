Cree (CREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Cree has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.27–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.23)-($0.27) EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cree stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

