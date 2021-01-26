Credits Price Up 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $72,270.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

