Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA:AIR opened at €84.87 ($99.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.07. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

