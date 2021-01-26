Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

NYSE CR traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. 9,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 194.29 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research firms have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

