CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0077

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $58,111.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00324047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.42 or 0.01516873 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

