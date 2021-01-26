Cowen Increases Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $50.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.