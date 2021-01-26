Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CFO Paul Bunn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.