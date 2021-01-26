Courant Investment Management LLC Sells 131,158 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Courant Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131,158 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. 15,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

