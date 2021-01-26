Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $395.00

Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 391.60 ($5.12), with a volume of 38940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.20 ($5.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.05.

About Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

