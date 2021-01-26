Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 993.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $364.98. The company had a trading volume of 154,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.44 and a 200-day moving average of $357.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

