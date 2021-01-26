Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lowered by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 17.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

