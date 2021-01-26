CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.