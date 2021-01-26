Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

