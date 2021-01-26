Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,735 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.