Cordasco Financial Network Sells 205 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

