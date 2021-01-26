Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

