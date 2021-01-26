Contrasting ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ExlService and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 8.14% 13.65% 7.62% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ExlService and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25 Capita 0 1 0 0 2.00

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.12%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Capita.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExlService and Capita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $991.35 million 2.87 $67.66 million $2.43 34.68 Capita $4.70 billion 0.23 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.84

ExlService has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capita. Capita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Capita on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer experience enhancement, revenue generation, escalated case/complaints management, and digital transformation services; and government services comprising local government business process management and transaction, smart metering, electronic monitoring, primary care support, and gas safe register services. In addition, the company offers IT and networks services, including managed networks, data center and cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, testing, cyber security and consulting, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as life and pensions administration, insurance, mortgage processing, travel and event, enforcement, legal, real estate and infrastructure, AXELOS, managed print, and translation and interpreting services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

