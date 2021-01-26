ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of ContraFect worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 16.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.