Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.17. 1,447,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

