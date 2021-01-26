Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

