ConocoPhillips (COP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

- 1/19/2021 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 1/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00.
- 12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00.
Shares of COP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
