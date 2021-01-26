ConocoPhillips (COP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

