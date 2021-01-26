CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE CNMD opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.