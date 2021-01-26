Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 3.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 108,097 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 504,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

