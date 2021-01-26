Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.