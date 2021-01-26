Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.