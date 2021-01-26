Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after buying an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

EPC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

