Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

