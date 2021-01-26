Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,690 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,079,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 470.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

