Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of i3 Verticals worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

