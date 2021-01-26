Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,581 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

