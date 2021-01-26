Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,627 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

