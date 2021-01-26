Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Grand Canyon Education worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $7,675,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

