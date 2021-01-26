Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 22,643 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Neogen worth $146,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,827. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.