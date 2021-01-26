Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $176.98 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,408 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for about 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Exponent worth $176,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,014. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

