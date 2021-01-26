Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $111.79 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.94% of Model N worth $111,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $24,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Model N by 87.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 269,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,369. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

