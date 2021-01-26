Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.73. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

