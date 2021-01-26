Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,932. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.