Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

