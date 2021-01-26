Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $7.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

