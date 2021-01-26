Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Insider Ros Rivaz Buys 799 Shares

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.57) on Tuesday. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,382.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,222.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

