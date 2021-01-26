Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,398 ($31.33) on Monday. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,382.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.