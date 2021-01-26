Comparing XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,231.83 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -33.03 XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.66 $419.00 million $4.03 29.65

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 2 7 0 2.78 XPO Logistics 0 3 17 0 2.85

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.47%. XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $120.77, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given XPO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

